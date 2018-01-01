Veer Ramlugon

Founder, The Food Analysts

Veer Ramlugonan avid fitness and healthy lifestyle advocate, is the founder and owner of the innovative WhatsApp-based human calorie counting service, The Food Analysts. Born in Mauritius, Veer has been a fitness enthusiast and a supporter of healthy living. With a degree in Aerospace Engineering from City University of London he completed his studies and then started working in the finance sector.

5 Ways for Entrepreneurs to Balance a Hectic Career with a Healthy Lifestyle
Nutrition is more than just counting calories, paying attention to your macro and micronutrient intakes along with the quality and quantity of food consumed is the right approach for this
