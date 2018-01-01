Vern Oakley is a veteran filmmaker, teacher, speaker and author of Leadership in Focus: Bringing Out Your Best on Camera. He is also CEO and creative director of Tribe Pictures, which he founded in 1986. Oakley has created films for Fortune 500 companies, nonprofit organizations and universities, and their leaders. These organizations include American Express, AT&T, Pfizer, Princeton and NYU School of Law. His mission is to help humanize the world’s most successful leaders and institutions, helping them to craft their stories and to create meaningful human connections.
Oakley also directed the major motion picture, A Modern Affair, as well as the Emmy-winning children’s TV program, Reading Rainbow. His work has won over 500 international awards, including the Cannes Golden Dolphin.