Contributor

Head - Zee Studios International

Vibha Chopra has been working for ZEEL for over a decade in various capacities across geographies. Her experience is not only multi-national but also multi-functional in areas such as Marketing, Branding, Digital, Research, Strategy and Live Events. She has lived, studied and worked across different countries such as Japan, Moscow, Cyprus, South Africa, USA, and Canada. This has given her an exposure to various cultures and people, both professionally and personally.

Her last assignment in the US was as Vice President Brand Solutions & Special Projects in which she was responsible for creating and setting up a new business lines for North America, such as original programming, production and live events along with helping sales to monetize properties like DID North America, Lil' Champs North America, SRGMP North America, Super Moms North America and music tours like Unstoppable live in concert with Sajid Wajid. She has spearheaded the launch of zeedilse.com a digital product from the concept to architecture to wireframes to launching the brand in the US market.

As the Head – International Film Distribution & Marketing, she is responsible for marketing and distribution of Indian films across the world.