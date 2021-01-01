Vickram Agarwal is a digital and technology entrepreneur who founded Daddy’s Digest, an online platform that bridges the parenting gap through the creation of expert and user generated content. Raised in India and the Middle East, educated in the UK, he started his marketing career with General Motors in Dubai. In 2011, he founded Stroke Consulting, a strategy and digital marketing consultancy with a client portfolio that included brands like GMC, Chevrolet, Suzuki, Kawasaki, Fiat, Abarth, Opel and MasterCard. He currently leads the Black Rock Marketing Group as Partner and Managing Director. Based in Toronto, it works with global brands like Hershey, Canada Dry, Energizer, Nestle Health Science, DAP and Mattel to name a few. In addition to being a business leader, he serves as an advisor and board member to several non-profits. blackrockmarketing.com