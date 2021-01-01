Signing out of account, Standby...
Vidit Jain and Shridhar Gupta
Co-founders, LocoNav
Latest
Fleet Trends To Watch Out For In the Coming Year
The events of 2020 set in motion an avalanche of changes in markets, the effects of which will be felt for years to come
More Authors You Might Like
-
Henry Ma
CEO of Ricoma International and Garmeo
-
Omer Riaz
CEO of Urtasker.com
-
Saurabh Kumar
CEO of Rezolve.AI
-
StackCommerce
Account Manager
-
Brian H. Robb
Vice President, CBRE & Chief Marketing Officer, Marketing Real Estate
-
Peter Daisyme
Co-founder of Hostt
-
Sim Aulakh
CEO of EstablishCred
-
Joe Keohane
Author of the book "The Power of Strangers"