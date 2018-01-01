Vijay Rathee

Vijay Rathee

CEO, Co-founder, Bizztor

Vijay Rathee is the CEO, Co-founder of Bizztor. Vijay is an entrepreneurship evangelist. With Bizztor, Vijay's aim is to connect #Startups to collaborate & scale up their businesses. I also love to learn new things everyday happening around start-up ecosystem.

More From Vijay Rathee

10 Slides You must Include in Pitch Deck to Raise Funding
Funding

10 Slides You must Include in Pitch Deck to Raise Funding

It is important to conclude your pitch deck by stating what you require in terms of financials
6 min read
Will the Next Big Unicorn Come From Bharat?
unicorns

Will the Next Big Unicorn Come From Bharat?

It is time that people in rural areas are encouraged to pursue entrepreneurship as it would help them build sustainable livelihoods
4 min read
10 Bad Habits Entrepreneurs Must Give Up To Be Successful
Entrepreneurship

10 Bad Habits Entrepreneurs Must Give Up To Be Successful

Don't make major production commitments unless the returns will more than compensate you for it.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.