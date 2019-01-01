About Vijayaraghavan Venugopal

Vijayaraghavan Venugopal, CEO of Aeronutrix Sports Products Private Limited. He is a co-founder of the company and has been instrumental in building the Fast&Up brand in India. He has over 17 years of business experience in diverse fields which includes pharmaceuticals, Healthcare and Information Technology. He has been responsible for business development in multiple geographies including the Triad (USA, Europe and Japan) He has worked with TekFriday, Dr Reddy's, Lupin and Emcure in different senior management roles. He was Lupin's country head in China for three years. He is a mechanical engineer and an MBA in international business from Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, Delhi. Vijay is passionate about sports and is an avid marathoner. He is one of the fastest amateur marathoners in the country having participated in sub 3 hour marathons, 5 times in majors cities of the world like Boston, Chicago and Berlin. He believes sports brings a lot of inherent skillsets to building a business, and he thoroughly enjoys leveraging them in his current role.