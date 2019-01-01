My Queue

Vikaas Alhuwalia

Contributor
Mentor of SoOLEGAL

Mr. Vikaas Ahluwalia in the role of Chief Mentor to Sun Integrated Technologies and Applications Ltd and SoOLEGAL provides strategic planning, advisory and consulting support to the Board of Directors for business growth, core product architecture and transformational technology initiatives. 

He is the promoter Director of Ahluwalia Contract(s) India Limited, India’s leading construction company. 

He serves on leading advisory Boards including Tidal Securities Ltd, Capricorn Industries Ltd, and Clutch Auto Ltd. He is also the Chairman of the Managing Committee, Ahlcon Public School, Delhi.

He holds degree in B. Tech (Civil Engineering), Bachelor of Business Administration and Post Graduate Diplomas in International Finance, Transport engineering and Concrete Technology.    

