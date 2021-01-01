Vikas Arora is the Chief Financial Officer of Action Group of companies, a leading conglomerate engaged into real estate, hospitality, oil services, IT, tours and travels businesses across over 10 countries in the Middle East, Europe, UK, and Australia.

Prior to joining Action, Vikas was the Group Financial Controller for Alshaya group, the leading retailer in the region with over 80 international brands.

Having worked in different industries from retail to real estate, hospitality and oil & gas, Vikas’ understanding of the different nuances of the businesses has helped him climb up the ladder of success in a short span of time.

Hailing from a business family in India, Vikas also owns and invests in businesses in the GCC and India on a strategic basis.

Vikas also mentors young professionals in their careers and believes this is one of the ways he can give back to the profession. He is an active member of Indian Business and Professionals Counsel, and Chartered Accountants Chapter in Kuwait.

Vikas was recently awarded the Alternative Investments CFO of the Year Award 2019 as part of Global CFO Excellence awards.

Outside of his professional life, Vikas likes to travel, play golf, and is a fitness enthusiast.