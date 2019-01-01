

Vikram Bhat comes with 19 years of experience and over 15 years in product management, Vikram has worked in domains spanning e-commerce, retail, supply chain and fintech. Prior to Capillary, he was the CPO at leading ecommerce and fintech startups like Myntra, ABOF and Lendingkart, where he focused on creating unique, differentiated and high-conversion fashion shopping experiences. This included shoppable fashion stories, virtual trial rooms, AI assistant-led shopping, and instant return-refund flows.

Vikram spent over a decade in the San Francisco Bay Area working as a product manager with organisations ranging from startups to MNC's like Oracle. Before diving into product management, he worked as a functional architect in the US and implemented omni-channel order management solutions for customers like Bestbuy and Hallmark.