Co-Founder and CEO of GATE Global Impact

Vincent Molinari is the co-founder and CEO of GATE Global Impact , located in New York City. GATE Global Impact is an electronic marketplace platform that’s helping the world’s leading organizations to standardize and accelerate impact investing. Vincent is also a managing partner at Constellation Fin Tech, and he consults with members of Congress and regulatory agencies on issues related to capital markets, early-stage companies and secondary market liquidity.