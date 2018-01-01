Vineel Maharaj, is a managing partner at the digital marketing agency Engagily, and founder of Actualizely, a resource for creating extra income through entrepreneurship. He consults early-stage startups and local businesses on growth. He is also a psychotherapist intern with the official title: registered marriage & family therapist intern #91687, and employed by Victor Community Support Services.
Job Satisfaction
4 Ways to Love the Job You Hate
Latching on to just a few of these tips can help you when the times are tough at work.
Personal Improvement
When You Say You Need to Quit Social Media Everyone Rolls Their Eyes
Please cease your social-media addiction drama and start focusing on outlets that help you grow personally and professionally.
Business Ideas
Why It's Best Not to Tell Friends and Family Your Business Ideas
Your concerned loved ones will usually be the most critical of your bold new ideas, but that doesn't mean you have to listen to them.
Entrepreneurs
3 Ways Psychotherapy Can Make An Entrepreneur Limitless
Therapy allows entrepreneurs insight into what does not work and the tools to make the necessary changes.