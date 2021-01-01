Vineet Tyagi

Vineet Tyagi

Global CTO and country head, Biz2Credit India

Latest

News and Trends

Top Secrets For Using Fintech To Manage Small Business Cash Flow Challenges

Creation of a complex network of business activities with multiple payment channels, poor time management, the magnitude of payments to be collected and matched to funding mechanisms as necessitated, throws most businesses into a conundrum

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like