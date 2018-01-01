Virender Jeet

Customer Relationship Management
CCM: When Customers are the Ringmaster, How Should the Company Act
Ignoring customer care is not an option any more
Business
Here's What You Can Expect Out Of Business Process Management in 2018
Business Process Management has been and will continue to be crucial to any organization's digital transformation in 2018
courts
Why E-Courts Can be a Solution for Generation Next In India
The courts in India are burdened with a large number of pending cases and a whopping number of new cases are being fed into the system every day.
Enterprise Content Management
Don't Underestimate The Power of An Enterprise Content Management
By storing information according to metadata, Enterprise Content Management allows searches using keywords, thereby saving time
Business Structures
How Using this Tool can Make your Business Process Easier
Business Process Management software plays a pivotal role in the progression to mature enterprise mobility solutions