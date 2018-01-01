Virender Jeet

Virender Jeet

Sr. VP Technology, Newgen Software
Virender Jeet is the senior Vice-president, technology, at Newgen Software. 

More From Virender Jeet

CCM: When Customers are the Ringmaster, How Should the Company Act
Customer Relationship Management

CCM: When Customers are the Ringmaster, How Should the Company Act

Ignoring customer care is not an option any more
4 min read
Here's What You Can Expect Out Of Business Process Management in 2018
Business

Here's What You Can Expect Out Of Business Process Management in 2018

Business Process Management has been and will continue to be crucial to any organization's digital transformation in 2018
4 min read
Why E-Courts Can be a Solution for Generation Next In India
courts

Why E-Courts Can be a Solution for Generation Next In India

The courts in India are burdened with a large number of pending cases and a whopping number of new cases are being fed into the system every day.
5 min read
Don't Underestimate The Power of An Enterprise Content Management
Enterprise Content Management

Don't Underestimate The Power of An Enterprise Content Management

By storing information according to metadata, Enterprise Content Management allows searches using keywords, thereby saving time
5 min read
How Using this Tool can Make your Business Process Easier
Business Structures

How Using this Tool can Make your Business Process Easier

Business Process Management software plays a pivotal role in the progression to mature enterprise mobility solutions
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.