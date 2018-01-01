Vishal Kejariwal

CEO and Co-founder of Taxidio, a global DIY trip planner that acts as an umbrella portal for the different aspects of travel such as destination selection, itinerary creation, travel guides, and hotel and attraction bookings. I am an alumnus of NarseeMonjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, and have worked in sectors such as steel, ports, shipping and telecom for one of India’s biggest conglomerates. Having visited over 25 countries, I have taken my penchant for travelling and turned it into a full-time job.
Travel
#6 Reasons Why Online Travel Planning Is The Way Forward
Minimising the use of physical currency has further catapulted the growth of online portals at large
Tourism
#4 Weak Spots in the Online Travel Industry
The travel sector is a dynamic space that is making a paradigm shift from offline agents to an online course of action