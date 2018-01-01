Guest Writer

CEO, Price Global Group

Vishal Mahtani is a serial entrepreneur and seasoned businessman. Entering the business landscape in 1997, Vishal started his venture by heading Price Club, one of West Africa's biggest electronic retail companies for over 10 years, between 1997 to 2007 in Ghana. In 2007, he came to Dubai and founded Price Global Group, the conglomerate company under which he established Price Global LLC, Office Direct, Perfection Rent A Car, Second Chance and Price Global Conference & Events. With a turnover of over AED40 million and a wide client base in markets like UAE, India, Kuwait, West Africa and USA, Price Global shows potential for great success under his leadership.

Besides his industry and business experience, Vishal has a Master's in Economics from University of Southern Florida and Bachelor's from Schiller international University, London along with a Diploma in Hotel Management from Alpina School of Hotel Management in Parpan, Switzerland.

