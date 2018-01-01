Contributor

CEO & Co-founder at GoodWorkLabs, GoodWorks CoWork

Vishwas Mudagal is a serial entrepreneur and a CEO with hands-on technology and management experience, a proven record of building brands and products and a history of creating sustainable companies. He comes with over a decade of diverse experience across entrepreneurial & corporate spheres – in Internet, Mobile, Telecom, Education & Legal domains. He helps global companies build strategies and enter new markets, build innovative products, and set up and scale software centers / R&D centers / offshore development centers globally.

Writing is his passion, and he has embraced storytelling as his parallel career. 'Losing My Religion'? is his debut novel, which has become a sensational bestseller and is billed as a must-read for every professional / student / entrepreneur.