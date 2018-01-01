Guest Writer

Co-founder, Salebhai.com

Vishwavijay Singh is the Co-founder of Salebhai.com–e-commerce marketplace that enables people to order a range of specialities directly from their hometowns and discover regional specialities from across India. His chief responsibilities entail handling the overall functioning of the company with direct involvement in marketing, logistics, and product categories. His extensive skillset includes – Sales management, New Business development, and Competitive Analysis.