Vishwavijay Singh

Guest Writer
Co-founder, Salebhai.com

Vishwavijay Singh is the Co-founder of Salebhai.com–e-commerce marketplace that enables people to order a range of specialities directly from their hometowns and discover regional specialities from across India. His chief responsibilities entail handling the overall functioning of the company with direct involvement in marketing, logistics, and product categories. His extensive skillset includes – Sales management, New Business development, and Competitive Analysis.

Pre-budget Expectations of Startups in E-commerce sector
union budget 2017

According to a report by Statista, the biggest growth drivers of the e-commerce market in India in 2017 will be the 59.6 million users within the age group of 25-34 years, i.e. the millennial population.
