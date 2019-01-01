My Queue

Vivek Agarwal

Co-founder & CTO, Square Yards

About Vivek Agarwal

Vivek has played a significant role in crafting product strategy and driving technology development of some of the largest real estate & mortgage platforms at Square Yards. Vivek possess rich entrepreneurial experience of setting up tech start-ups & scaling them up. He has 15+ years of multi-functional experience with some of world's largest Technology companies like Intel, Nokia and Accenture.  Vivek is a MBA from NITIE, Mumbai and holds an engineering degree from JC Bose University of Science & Technology YMCA, Haryana

Future of Proptech: The Next Billion-dollar Opportunities
Future of Proptech: The Next Billion-dollar Opportunities

A new wave of Proptech opportunities is emerging to disrupt real estate and shake up the core underlying fundamentals on which the industry operates
