Vivian Maza

Vivian Maza

Guest Writer
Chief People Officer at Ultimate Software
Vivian Maza has served as chief people officer at Ultimate Software since 2004, and has been with the company since its inception in 1990. As chief people officer, Vivian fosters Ultimate’s unique and highly recognized company culture.

More From Vivian Maza

Do Your Employees Not Trust You? Here's How to Fix It, Fast.
Trust

Do Your Employees Not Trust You? Here's How to Fix It, Fast.

Trust is essential for both companies and their people.
6 min read
How to Create a More Inclusive Workplace
Workplace Diversity

How to Create a More Inclusive Workplace

Beyond being great for people, having a workplace that values all people is also good for business.
5 min read
Want Tech Workers to Stick Around Longer? Think 30 Years -- Not Three.
Employee Retention

Want Tech Workers to Stick Around Longer? Think 30 Years -- Not Three.

Turnover can have a huge impact on your bottom line. But, there are meaningful steps you can take to ensure your people will want to stay with your organization for years to come
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.