Warren Cassell, Jr.

Personal Improvement
3 Investments Entrepreneurs Need to Make in Themselves
The tangible rewards of entrepreneurship are achieved by maximizing your own intangible assets.
Project Grow
To Grow Your Business, Start Creating Solutions Instead of Just Managing Problems
Success requires overcoming our natural tendency to protect what we have to focus on creating more of what we seek.
Shark Tank
3 Takeaways From Lori Greiner's Invent It, Sell It, Bank It.
The Shark Tank investor warns entrepreneurs their journey is uphill but giving up is the cardinal sin.
Lessons
5 Lessons That Prove True In Games and Life, Too
Whether it's mastering a game or succeeding in your life's calling, there is a short list of what works.
Taking Risks
Embrace Risk, If Only Because We Can't Avoid It
We exalt risk-takers as special but taking action without assurance of the outcome is part of life for everyone.
Project Grow
How Jamaican Billionaire Michael Lee Chin Inspires This Teen Entrepreneur
Success is tough enough in big, wealthy countries. This teen 'trep from a tiny island nation is studying the example of a local hero.
Business Books
4 Books to Map Your Path to Greater Success
If you like to read for escape, read these books to escape to the next level.
Ethics
Why Cooperation Is Better Business Than Competition
A fixation with hierarchy and winning blinds us to networking and win-win solutions.