Warren Cassell, Jr.

Sixteen Year Old Investor and Author of 'The Farm of Wisdom'
Like most adolescents, Warren balances his time between schoolwork and extracurricular activities, but that’s probably the most he has in common with his peers. Warren, 15, is an award-winning entrepreneur, published author and investor living in the Caribbean. His work is focused on the connection between business and nature.

3 Investments Entrepreneurs Need to Make in Themselves
Personal Improvement

The tangible rewards of entrepreneurship are achieved by maximizing your own intangible assets.
4 min read
To Grow Your Business, Start Creating Solutions Instead of Just Managing Problems
Project Grow

Success requires overcoming our natural tendency to protect what we have to focus on creating more of what we seek.
5 min read
3 Takeaways From Lori Greiner's Invent It, Sell It, Bank It.
Shark Tank

The Shark Tank investor warns entrepreneurs their journey is uphill but giving up is the cardinal sin.
3 min read
5 Lessons That Prove True In Games and Life, Too
Lessons

Whether it's mastering a game or succeeding in your life's calling, there is a short list of what works.
4 min read
Embrace Risk, If Only Because We Can't Avoid It
Taking Risks

We exalt risk-takers as special but taking action without assurance of the outcome is part of life for everyone.
5 min read
How Jamaican Billionaire Michael Lee Chin Inspires This Teen Entrepreneur
Project Grow

Success is tough enough in big, wealthy countries. This teen 'trep from a tiny island nation is studying the example of a local hero.
4 min read
4 Books to Map Your Path to Greater Success
Business Books

If you like to read for escape, read these books to escape to the next level.
4 min read
Why Cooperation Is Better Business Than Competition
Ethics

A fixation with hierarchy and winning blinds us to networking and win-win solutions.
4 min read
