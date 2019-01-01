Wayne D. Pernell, Ph.D., is an executive coach and relationship expert, with 35 years of experience in helping leaders set new strategic targets, gain clarity and confidence and attain clear success. He is an Amazon best-selling Author, speaker, certified high-performance coach who has helped clients from around the globe. He has worked with organizations such as Whole Foods, AAA and 3Com. He has a doctorate in clinical psychology.
About Wayne D. Pernell
More From Wayne D. Pernell
communication skills
The 3 Words Every Leader Should Banish From His (or Her) Vocabulary
Want to gain more influence with your team and customers? Then cut these three loaded terms from your comments completely.