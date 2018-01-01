Will Pinnell

Will Pinnell

Guest Writer

Will Pinnell is the Director of Mobile Strategy for TripCase, the free iPhone and Android app that helps millions of travelers manage their trips to be prepared, connected, and brilliant.

More From Will Pinnell

The Value of Travel to Build Face Time
Business Travel

The Value of Travel to Build Face Time

Every dollar invested in business travel leads to increased revenue. Here's how to do it right.
4 min read
5 Reasons BYOD for Travel Is Here to Stay
Suitcase Entrepreneur

5 Reasons BYOD for Travel Is Here to Stay

If you don't let your employees use their own devices on the road, you are missing a chance to boost productivity.
6 min read
How to Improvise, Adapt and Overcome in Business Travel
Business Travel

How to Improvise, Adapt and Overcome in Business Travel

Sometimes you feel like you need to enlist the Marines when the unexpected happens in travel. Actually, following their unofficial mantra helps just as well.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.