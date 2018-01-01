William Hall

President of Learning and Strategy, Simulation Studios
William Hall is President of Strategy and Learning at SimStudios where he builds business simulations for Fortune 500 companies globally. He has more than 20 years experience, working with Apple, Skype and more. He’s a five-time Apple MVP and Golden Apple award winner and has an MBA in entrepreneurship and economics.

Every Small Business Needs a Computer Crash Plan
Technology

Every Small Business Needs a Computer Crash Plan

Recovering from a catastrophic data loss is entirely possible, but only if you're prepared.
5 min read
The 5 Greatest Lessons I Learned Working With Steve Jobs During the Apple Turnaround
Turnaround Strategies

The 5 Greatest Lessons I Learned Working With Steve Jobs During the Apple Turnaround

If you're ever given the opportunity to help turn an ailing company around, don't listen to the naysayers. Stick around -- and learn.
5 min read
4 Steps to Build Strategically Critical Leadership-Development Programs
Leadership Development

4 Steps to Build Strategically Critical Leadership-Development Programs

Don't just tell employees why training is important -- show them: Use hands-on learning that connects your content to real-world business situations.
4 min read
You've Had the Annual Strategy Development Meeting. Now What?
Execution

You've Had the Annual Strategy Development Meeting. Now What?

A strategic plan demands strategic execution across the whole of your business. Plans are just paper until leaders getting people to implement them. Here's how.
5 min read
High-Tech Startups Need to Ditch the 'Engineers Rule' Mentality
Tech Startups

High-Tech Startups Need to Ditch the 'Engineers Rule' Mentality

Everyone is in the people business. Create a balance between ideas and execution to ensure the long-term success of your new company.
5 min read
My Career in Silicon Valley Taught Me the Futility of 80-Hour Work Weeks
Work-Life Balance

My Career in Silicon Valley Taught Me the Futility of 80-Hour Work Weeks

The much-maligned 40-hour work week is actually a pretty good way to work for the long term.
5 min read
How Flight School was Perfect Training for Entrepreneurship
Leadership

How Flight School was Perfect Training for Entrepreneurship

A student pilot is taught to expect changes and work to stay ahead of any that might come. Business leaders should take note.
5 min read
5 Steps to Skyrocket That Great Idea Into Market Launch
Product Launch

5 Steps to Skyrocket That Great Idea Into Market Launch

It's tricky business balancing creativity with market-trend reality. Here are a few ways to make your new product launch the best it can be.
5 min read
