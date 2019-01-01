About Wits Language School
Wits Language School was established in 1997 and is part of the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. The school offers a wide range of language courses and services, namely: African, Asian & European languages, South African Sign Language (SASL), English as a foreign language, English Communication for Professional Development, language teacher education and translation & interpreting services and courses.
