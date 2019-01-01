My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Wits Language School

Wits Language School

Brand Publisher

About Wits Language School

Wits Language School was established in 1997 and is part of the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. The school offers a wide range of language courses and services, namely: African, Asian & European languages, South African Sign Language (SASL), English as a foreign language, English Communication for Professional Development, language teacher education and translation & interpreting services and courses.

More From Wits Language School

Knowing The Basics Is Not Good Enough Anymore
Company Post South Africa

Knowing The Basics Is Not Good Enough Anymore

Being able to confidently speak and write in English has never been so important. Using the right words in the right way can make a massive difference to any company.
4 min read