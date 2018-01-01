Yanik Silver

Yanik Silver

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur, author, adventurer & founder Maverick1000

Yanik Silver, a serial entrepreneur based in Potomac, Md., is the author of Maverick Startup: 11 X-Factors to Bootstrap From Zero to Six Figures and Beyond from Entrepreneur Press.

Change the Rules: 5 Ways to Bring Mission Into Your Business
Marketing

Weaving a greater mission into your financial goals can help get your team, customers and community involved to grow your bottom line.
4 min read
The Secret to Getting It All Done at Work and Still Having a Personal Life
Entrepreneurs

For most entrepreneurs, business crowds out time for anything else. So make a life to-list and actually put it on the calendar.
5 min read
Why You Can Raise Prices Now
Marketing

Pricing your product at a premium can mean higher profits for you and better value for your customers.
5 min read
Uncover Your Site's Overlooked Profit Opportunities
Technology

In every transaction, you can lead your customer to where you want them to go.
5 min read
5 Ways to Hatch Your Next Business Idea
Starting a Business

The first step in building a successful business is to stand out from the crowd. Here's a real-world, step-by-step guide to distinguishing yourself and your product.
5 min read
7 Tips for Naming Your Business
Starting a Business

Choosing the right name for your business can have a lasting impact when it comes to propelling a business to success. Here are tips in choosing the right one.
4 min read
5 Perfect 'Spare-Time' Online Businesses
Starting a Business

It doesn't take much time or effort to start moonlighting on the internet.
7 min read
Getting Customers to Buy More
Marketing

Want to increase profits? Try this smart upselling technique and watch sales soar.
5 min read

Books by Yanik Silver

Maverick Startup

Buy From
