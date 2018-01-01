Yaniv Masjedi

Yaniv Masjedi is chief marketing officer at Nextiva, a leading provider of cloud-based unified communication solutions, headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz. He manages the firm's marketing and branding efforts and initiates programs related to brand management, demand generation, advertising, marketing communications and thought leadership.

The 8 Best Pieces of Business Advice I've Received In The Past 6 Months
The Treps

Words of wisdom from business leaders.
4 min read
The NBA's Marketing Superstar
Marketing

Atlanta Hawks' CMO Melissa Proctor discusses being on the forefront of sports marketing
4 min read
Wordstream's Larry Kim on Simplifying Internet Advertising for Business
The Treps

The challenges back then and now, plus advice for newbies.
6 min read
The Birth of the Star Speakerphone
Technology

Polycom's co-founder reflects on the early days and offers advice.
5 min read
How to Start a Charitable-Giving Program at Your Company
Corporate Social Responsibility

How one company, using social media, raised nearly $13,000 for a local hospital.
3 min read
4 Ways to Maximize Facebook for Your Business
Facebook Marketing

Use Mark Zuckerberg's site to engage with your customers. Just be sure to skip any hard sell.
4 min read
Try Out This Productivity Tip That Worked Wonders for Me
Ready for Anything

This practice of breaking up your day allowed me and my team to get more done.
3 min read
Why Perks Don't Make a Company Culture
Company Culture

Snack bars and ping-pong really aren't the keys to creating a positive workplace atmosphere -- despite what you might have heard.
3 min read
