Yaniv Masjedi

The Treps
The 8 Best Pieces of Business Advice I've Received In The Past 6 Months
Words of wisdom from business leaders.
Marketing
The NBA's Marketing Superstar
Atlanta Hawks' CMO Melissa Proctor discusses being on the forefront of sports marketing
Wordstream's Larry Kim on Simplifying Internet Advertising for Business
The challenges back then and now, plus advice for newbies.
Technology
The Birth of the Star Speakerphone
Polycom's co-founder reflects on the early days and offers advice.
Corporate Social Responsibility
How to Start a Charitable-Giving Program at Your Company
How one company, using social media, raised nearly $13,000 for a local hospital.
Facebook Marketing
4 Ways to Maximize Facebook for Your Business
Use Mark Zuckerberg's site to engage with your customers. Just be sure to skip any hard sell.
Ready for Anything
Try Out This Productivity Tip That Worked Wonders for Me
This practice of breaking up your day allowed me and my team to get more done.
Company Culture
Why Perks Don't Make a Company Culture
Snack bars and ping-pong really aren't the keys to creating a positive workplace atmosphere -- despite what you might have heard.