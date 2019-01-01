Yogita Tulsiani is armed with a Master’s in Business Administration from ISB, Hyderabad. The versatile businessperson has more than a decade of experience in Business Development and Consultancy across various industries in the UK, USA, Europe, and APAC. Her repertoire includes an illustrious clientele in the Financial Services, Telecom, Retail, Information Technology and Learning industries like Genpact Headstrong and HP.

The current role of Director in IXCEED has been a culmination of various roles in her career. Global expansions and exponential revenue growth have been the trajectory that Tulsiani has followed. She has been instrumental in starting new lines of business. The stint at IXCEED has already proven her mettle in initiating growth patterns.

Yogita spotted a massive gap in the talent market that was riddled with inefficiencies. The Indian business scenario in the UK market was grappling with issues in respect to recruiting effective fits in tech talent. The pain point was efficiently addressed by the intervention of IXCEED with Ms Tulsiani at the helm. The exercise has helped the top ten Indian technology businesses to improve their footprint in European markets.

Her tenure has seen a doubling of revenue as well as team size. The number of consultants has grown humongously by 200%. Her mentorship has seen the company approach sustainable growth in terms of People, Processes, and Policies. Her ability to bring cost benefits along with effective strategy has helped her stay ahead of the competition.

Her mission is to achieve 100% YOY growth in the next five years with revenue of over £100 M. She aims to be the employer of choice across the UK and India.



