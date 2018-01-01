Youmna Chagoury

Guest Writer
Youmna Chagoury is a freelance editor, writer, and translator based in the Middle East. She was formerly the Assistant Editor of a general interest magazine in Lebanon, and left it to pursue freelance projects in social media marketing, content consulting, and project-based content creation. Youmna welcomes business queries for projects local or remote, and as a senior level writer and digital native, can help you strategize reaching your target audiences via digital and content mediums.

Finding The Silver Lining: Losing Your Job For A Better One
Motivation

Finding The Silver Lining: Losing Your Job For A Better One

"There is always something good in change. It all depends on how we can make use of a situation."
4 min read
Decision Point: Reflections Of An Aspiring Entrepreneur
Starting a Business

Decision Point: Reflections Of An Aspiring Entrepreneur

I am not sure where I stand. I want it so bad, but do I want it that bad?
4 min read
Four Tips On Getting The Best Out Of Attending Events
Networking Events

Four Tips On Getting The Best Out Of Attending Events

Forming relationships with other actors of your industry is no easy task, but the outcome far outweighs the initial discomfort.
4 min read
It's Harder Than You Think: Four Challenges You'll Face As A Freelancer
Freelancers

It's Harder Than You Think: Four Challenges You'll Face As A Freelancer

You quit your job to focus on your freelance career, and now, you have all the time in the world. But now you're the only one with your best interests at heart, and you start forgetting that.
5 min read
Five Business Rules I've Learned From My Little Sister
Growth Strategies

Five Business Rules I've Learned From My Little Sister

Great ambition might not be for everyone, but from the moment you decide to aim for a certain objective, you will take every single possible step towards it.
6 min read
The Ties That Bind: Achieving Better PR-Media Relationships
Public Relations

The Ties That Bind: Achieving Better PR-Media Relationships

Here are some issues that I've personally come across as an editor with PR- and how these could be fixed.
6 min read
Four Ways Being A Freelancer Is Better Than Being An Employee
Freelancers

Four Ways Being A Freelancer Is Better Than Being An Employee

Youmna Chagoury gives a quick rundown on why she prefers her freelancer status than a nine to five job.
3 min read
Lead By Example- Or You Risk The Loyalty (And Productivity) Of Your Staff
Leadership

Lead By Example- Or You Risk The Loyalty (And Productivity) Of Your Staff

The world of bosses is divided into three categories: the good, the bad, and the ugly. You do not want to be in the latter two.
3 min read
