Motivation
Finding The Silver Lining: Losing Your Job For A Better One
"There is always something good in change. It all depends on how we can make use of a situation."
Starting a Business
Decision Point: Reflections Of An Aspiring Entrepreneur
I am not sure where I stand. I want it so bad, but do I want it that bad?
Networking Events
Four Tips On Getting The Best Out Of Attending Events
Forming relationships with other actors of your industry is no easy task, but the outcome far outweighs the initial discomfort.
Freelancers
It's Harder Than You Think: Four Challenges You'll Face As A Freelancer
You quit your job to focus on your freelance career, and now, you have all the time in the world. But now you're the only one with your best interests at heart, and you start forgetting that.
Growth Strategies
Five Business Rules I've Learned From My Little Sister
Great ambition might not be for everyone, but from the moment you decide to aim for a certain objective, you will take every single possible step towards it.
Public Relations
The Ties That Bind: Achieving Better PR-Media Relationships
Here are some issues that I've personally come across as an editor with PR- and how these could be fixed.
Freelancers
Four Ways Being A Freelancer Is Better Than Being An Employee
Youmna Chagoury gives a quick rundown on why she prefers her freelancer status than a nine to five job.
Leadership
Lead By Example- Or You Risk The Loyalty (And Productivity) Of Your Staff
The world of bosses is divided into three categories: the good, the bad, and the ugly. You do not want to be in the latter two.