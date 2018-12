Guest Writer

Co-founder and CEO, ElWafeyat

Yousef is the co-founder and CEO of ElWafeyat , a company that offers a digital alternative in the Middle East for obituaries, condolences and funeral services. ElWafeyat has been through Flat6labs in Cairo and 500 Startups in Silicon Valley, gaining a lot of exposure and experience in the process. Yousef is also one of the co- founders of The Hit, the first product innovation competition show at the American University in Cairo.