Ludwig Makhyan
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Digital Innovator and Marketing Visionary
Ludwig Makhyan has 20+ years in web dev and digital marketing. He is an entrepreneur, co-founder of Mazeless Enterprise SEO and leader in global digital innovation. Ludwig wrote for Search Engine Journal and Search Engine Land.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Marketing
Ever Wonder Why Certain Websites Rank Higher Than Yours? This SEO Expert Reveals The Secret to Dominating Search Results
It's often the smart use of SEO, now supercharged with AI, particularly in keyword optimization.