Founder of Dream Design Real Estate (DDP)

Zaki Ameer is the Sri Lankan-Australian founder of Dream Design Real Estate (DDP), who since 2012 has assisted almost 800 clients to purchase over 1,000 properties, becoming a self-made multimillionaire. With one staff member and earning just AED 75,000 in its first year of operation, six years on DDP enjoys an annual turnover of over AED 38 million with the support of twenty employees across the company's Australian and UAE offices.