Zaki Ameer

Zaki Ameer

Founder of Dream Design Real Estate (DDP)

Zaki Ameer is the Sri Lankan-Australian founder of Dream Design Real Estate (DDP), who since 2012 has assisted almost 800 clients to purchase over 1,000 properties, becoming a self-made multimillionaire. With one staff member and earning just AED 75,000 in its first year of operation, six years on DDP enjoys an annual turnover of over AED 38 million with the support of twenty employees across the company's Australian and UAE offices.

More From Zaki Ameer

Investing In Your Workforce: Strategies To Help Your Team Achieve Their Development Goals
Human Resources

Investing In Your Workforce: Strategies To Help Your Team Achieve Their Development Goals

Employee development is a critical part of creating a lasting business.
8 min read
Why Generation Y Makes For Ruthless Entrepreneurs
Millennials

Why Generation Y Makes For Ruthless Entrepreneurs

With the help of the internet and social media, this is possibly the best and easiest period in history to become an entrepreneur.
4 min read
What Self-Made Millionaires Do Differently (And How You Can Do Them Too)
Buisness Motivation

What Self-Made Millionaires Do Differently (And How You Can Do Them Too)

There is an inherent desire that drives people to want to succeed. Without this, it is a sure-fire way for an individual to not execute tasks to their full capacity.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.