Ryan Salame, former co-chief executive officer of FTX Digital Markets, is set to begin his prison sentence on Friday.

Ryan Salame, a former FTX top executive who worked alongside Sam Bankman-Fried, is set to report to federal prison in Maryland on Friday. He pleaded guilty to campaign finance fraud in May and will serve a sentence of seven-and-a-half years.

Salame, 31, announced the change in location and scenery by updating his LinkedIn Thursday with the news.

"I'm happy to share that I'm starting a new position as Inmate at FCI Cumberland!" he wrote.

After going viral on LinkedIn, an account that appears to be Salame (with a bio that reads: "7.5 year prison sentence. Former: Free man, US Republican Mega-donor, CEO of FTX Digital Markets, Circle Trade, CPA. HK/US/Bahamas. Not a lawyer," took to X with another joke.

Today I learned people still use LinkedIn — Ryan Salame (@rsalame7926) October 11, 2024

Bankman-Fried, who founded the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, was found guilty in November on seven counts, including fraud, embezzlement, and criminal conspiracy, for stealing $8 billion from FTX customers. He's serving a 25-year sentence.

In a press release in September 2023, U.S. Attorney Damian William said, "Ryan Salame agreed to advance the interests of FTX, Alameda Research, and his co-conspirators through an unlawful political influence campaign and through an unlicensed money transmitting business, which helped FTX grow faster and larger by operating outside of the law."

Ryan Salame, former co-chief executive officer of FTX Digital Markets Ltd. - Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg | Getty Images