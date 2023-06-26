Talk about knowing your brand!

Beloved television show host Maury Povich, who has made a career out of delivering his infamous line "You ARE [or ARE NOT] the father" to guests seeking to know the paternity of their children is launching his line of own at-home paternity tests.

The new company will be called "The Results Are In," a nod to Povich's paternity-test script segment, and will instruct patients to take a DNA sample before it's shipped off to a DNA Diagnostics Center.

"I've seen firsthand how DNA testing can change lives and bring families together. With 'The Results Are In,' we're making it easier and more affordable than ever before for people to get the answers they need," Povich told TMZ.

The tests will reportedly only take 2-3 business days and will have a 99.99% accuracy rate, according to the company.

The same diagnostics center that the "Maury" show used for its on-air results will be the same that the at-home tests will run through.

Povich retired from his show "Maury" last year after 31 seasons on air, making him the longest-running daytime talk show host in history.

"Six years ago when I was ready to retire, my NBCUniversal family asked me to continue the show," the 83-year-old said at the time. "Even though I told them I was ready for assisted living, out of loyalty to NBCUniversal and my more than 100 staff and crew members, Tracie Wilson and I agreed to one more deal."

As of Monday afternoon, Povich reportedly had an estimated net worth of $80 million.