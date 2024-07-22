These small businesses are driving innovation and making an impact in their communities.

Small businesses play a vital role in addressing critical community needs such as safety, education, and wellness. However, achieving success as a small business is no easy feat - additional support empowers entrepreneurs to fulfill their missions and amplify their influence.

Since 2022, Amazon Business has awarded more than half a million dollars to small businesses across the country. Continuing on in its third year, Amazon Business is awarding over $250,000 in grants to 15 small businesses.

Meet the 2024 Small Business Grants recipients who will receive monetary grants and other Amazon prizes such as 1 year free annual Business Prime Small or Essentials plan depending on users on account, Amazon devices bundle (Ring alarm security kit, Kindle Scribe, eero wifi router, and Echo Show 8), and Amazon Basics office supplies.

Entrepreneur.com selected 15 candidates from over thousands of applications. Amazon Business customers then voted for their favorite small business. The results are in and we are excited to share the results:

4 Finalists each receiving $20,000 monetary grant and additional prizes:

We Rock the Spectrum Racine County: Provides a sensory gym for special needs community

10 semi-finalists each will be receiving $15,000 monetary grant and additional prizes:

Lil Sippers: Develops innovative baby care products like color-changing bottles to ensure safe feeding

Visit Small Business Grants to learn how these small businesses will use their grant and find out which business took home the grand prize of $25,000 monetary grant and additional prizes.