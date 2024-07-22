Get All Access for $5/mo

Meet the 2024 Amazon Business Small Business Grants Recipients These small businesses are driving innovation and making an impact in their communities.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Courtesy of Amazon Business

Small businesses play a vital role in addressing critical community needs such as safety, education, and wellness. However, achieving success as a small business is no easy feat - additional support empowers entrepreneurs to fulfill their missions and amplify their influence.

Since 2022, Amazon Business has awarded more than half a million dollars to small businesses across the country. Continuing on in its third year, Amazon Business is awarding over $250,000 in grants to 15 small businesses.

Meet the 2024 Small Business Grants recipients who will receive monetary grants and other Amazon prizes such as 1 year free annual Business Prime Small or Essentials plan depending on users on account, Amazon devices bundle (Ring alarm security kit, Kindle Scribe, eero wifi router, and Echo Show 8), and Amazon Basics office supplies.

Entrepreneur.com selected 15 candidates from over thousands of applications. Amazon Business customers then voted for their favorite small business. The results are in and we are excited to share the results:

4 Finalists each receiving $20,000 monetary grant and additional prizes:

  • We Rock the Spectrum Racine County: Provides a sensory gym for special needs community
  • Cedar Key Dolphin Project Inc.: Conducts research on bottlenose dolphins to advance marine conservation and foster sustainable coastal communities
  • Humane LLC: Converts agricultural waste into organic fertilizers to sequester carbon and support sustainable farming
  • Vitality Robotics: Uses machine learning and robotics to help scientists develop new life saving therapies faster

10 semi-finalists each will be receiving $15,000 monetary grant and additional prizes:

  • Lil Sippers: Develops innovative baby care products like color-changing bottles to ensure safe feeding
  • EVPlugz: Provides low to no cost electric vehicle charging infrastructure for low to middle-income communities
  • Intentions Ranch: Cares for people and animals through alternative wellness retreats, therapeutic sessions and education
  • NU Lives On: Provides music therapy to hospitalized children with severe heart conditions
  • Guardian Airwaves LLC: Uses VR technology to offer immersive training for first responders
  • ecobrew: Captures and purifies excess CO2 from breweries to make their operations more sustainable and cost-effective
  • Lifeware Labs: Builds tools for combat medics and first responders to enable real-time triage and care recommendations
  • TakuEnergy LLC: Connects remote regions to renewable energy and portable water
  • ES Inc.: Supports organizations' carbon-neutral outcomes through sustainable waste disposal solutions
  • ZobeLab: Combines EdTech, FinTech, AI, and the Metaverse to empower independent music artists around the world

Visit Small Business Grants to learn how these small businesses will use their grant and find out which business took home the grand prize of $25,000 monetary grant and additional prizes.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

We're Great at Wishing and Bad at Making Choices — How Obscure Goals and Narrow Targets Derail Our Success

When we're trying to reach a goal, we lose sight of the fact that we need to make tradeoffs. Goals aren't as simple as a proclamation — they are part of a bigger strategy.

By Andrea Olson
Franchise

4 Things I Wish I Knew Before Starting My Franchise Journey

Discover key insights about franchise ownership by understanding these four learned lessons from a seasoned franchise owner and consultant.

By David Busker
Starting a Business

How to Find the Right Programmers: A Brief Guideline for Startup Founders

For startup founders under a plethora of challenges like timing, investors and changing market demand, it is extremely hard to hire programmers who can deliver.

By Vasily Voropaev
Business News

Taylor Swift Just Gave a Masterclass in Crisis Management—Turning an Onstage Disaster Into a Highlight

An instrument malfunction threatened to sink Swift's July 14 show.

By David James
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

How to Build a Successful Startup, According to an Investor Who Made Early Bets on Twitter, Lyft, and Twitch

He's found a few patterns after nearly two decades of investing in startups.

By Sherin Shibu