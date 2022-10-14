Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

The Highly-Anticipated Legs on Mark Zuckerberg's Avatar Were Pretty Much a Lie

The company said Thursday that the long-awaited (and difficult to produce) avatar legs were animations – and potentially not actually a result of its VR technology.

By

The legs may have been a lie.

Meta
Mark Zuckerberg's avatar shows off its legs at Meta Connect 2022.

In perhaps one of the larger internet meme reveals in recent memory, Meta said in a statement to UploadVR Thursday that the highly-anticipated legs on CEO Mark Zuckerberg's avatar were not actually a result of its VR technology or headsets.

"To enable this preview of what's to come, the segment featured animations created from motion capture," the company said.

This implies that the headsets were not rendering the legs but that they were animations of some kind.

Zuckerberg did say at the event that it was a "preview of our next generation of avatars."

The legs and the avatar in general became the focus of internet attention after Zuckerberg posted a picture on Facebook of his billion-dollar Horizon Worlds avatar, which some compared to graphics from 90s video games.

At Meta Connect 2022 on Tuesday, he joked in the presentation about the criticism, saying that "everybody has," been waiting for his digital legs. He also said that legs are hard for VR to render in avatar form because it is hard for the device to know where they are.

It looks like that ability is potentially still out of reach for Meta's technology — even for a demonstration.

Catch up on what else happened at Meta Connect here.

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

This Ghostwriter Made $200,000 Last Year Writing Tweets for Venture Capitalists

Madeline Garfinkle
Money & Finance

3 Simple Ways to Achieve Personal and Financial Confidence

Vanessa N. Martinez
Business News

Twitter Claims Elon Musk Is Being Investigated By the Federal Government, but Musk's Attorney Says Twitter Is the One Under Investigation

Gabrielle Bienasz

Gabrielle Bienasz

Read More