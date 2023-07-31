Watch: Plane Crashes in Ocean Off Crowded New Hampshire Beach as Lifeguards Rush to Save Pilot The incident occurred on Saturday in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire.

By Emily Rella

A nearly unbelievable moment was caught on camera earlier this week when lifeguards at a busy New Hampshire tourist beach rescued a pilot who crashed while flying an advertisement banner over the ocean.

The incident occurred at Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, on Saturday around 12 p.m.

In the clip posted to Twitter, the plane, a Piper PA-18, appears to be getting lower before the nose of the aircraft makes contact with the water, causing it to flip over forward and land with its belly up.

The pilot was the only person onboard the aircraft and was recused from the water by lifeguards.

"I was just an eyewitness to a plane crash on #HamptonBeach. A seaplane, carrying an advertisement, tried to land in the water only a couple hundred feet offshore," said witness Adam Bagni on Twitter. "It flipped upside down. Lifeguards ran out. Thankfully a man was seen swimming away from the wreckage. Like a movie."

Hampton Fire/Rescue said that the pilot was evaluated by medical personnel but was not transported to a hospital.

"Arrived about 30 min later, took a walk down the beach, and was confused about the plane sitting there on the beach," a second witness added. "Pilot did a really good job not hurting anyone!"

The Federal Aviation Agency sent an investigator to the scene, which was then cleared. The plane was returned to the property owner. The cause of the crash is still unknown.

Related: 8 Hospitalized After Boat Crashes Into a House in Missouri

Wavy Line
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'This Is My Life Now': Man Hysterically Documents Elon Musk's 'X' Sign Blaring Flashing Lights Into His Bedroom Window

The sign, reportedly put up without a permit, is shining bright at X HQ in San Francisco.

By Emily Rella
Leadership

These Outdated Habits Are Leading to Workplace Inefficiencies And Taking a Toll on Your Productivity

No wonder companies are having trouble collaborating effectively digitally.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Business News

'Awful Advice': Barbara Corcoran Slammed For 'Tone Deaf' Business Advice to Interns

The "Shark Tank" star shared tips on social media about how interns can increase their chances of getting hired full-time, but the public reaction didn't go as planned.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

3 Overlooked Keys to Success on TikTok

How to successfully leverage TikTok to grow your business

By Rami Hashish, Ph.D., DPT
Money & Finance

Want to Become a Millionaire? Follow Warren Buffett's 4 Rules.

Too many entrepreneurs are counting too heavily on a company exit for their eventual 'win.' Do this instead.

By Cheryl Snapp Conner
Employee Experience & Recruiting

4 Attributes To Look For When Hiring Remote Workers

While adoption rates vary by country, industry and company size, the remote working trend continues to gather momentum as more employees demand flexible working arrangements and many organizations recognize the potential benefits, such as increased productivity, reduced overhead costs and access to a larger talent pool.

By Max Azarov