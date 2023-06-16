Eligible foreign investors can buy a golden passport or visa in over 30 countries around the world.

This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

Thailand golden visa: Minimum application fee of $19,000 required

Twin pagoda monastery built on top of the mountain in the North of Thailand during sunset. Guntaphat Pokasasipun/Getty Images

Thailand's "Elite Visa" membership program provides qualified foreign investors with a "Privilege Entry Visa" that is valid for up to 20 years.

There are eight different program options, ranging from "elite flexible one" to "elite ultimate privilege," according to Thailand Privilege Card Co., the state-owned enterprise within Thailand's federal tourism agency that runs the program.

The minimum payment required is an application fee of approximately $19,000.

Panama golden visa: $40,000 minimum investment required

Rodrigo Cuel/Shutterstock

Panama offers two main types of investor visas with requirements ranging from $40,000 to $750,000, according to Henley & Partners, a leading investor migration consultancy.

The least expensive route is the "Panama Reforestation Visa Program," where foreign investors can contribute $40,000 to a reforestation initiative approved by the Ministry of Environment.

Alternatively, you can apply through the "Qualified Investor Program" where applicants can receive permanent residence status in exchange for a real estate investment of $300,000, stock exchange investment of $500,000, or fixed-term bank deposit of $750,000.

Latvia golden visa: €60,000 minimum investment required

Riga, Latvia around Christmas time. Joe Daniel Price/Getty Images

The real estate investment option within Latvia's golden visa program was recently suspended in January 2022, leaving three alternative investment routes for foreign nationals seeking a residency permit, according to Henley & Partners.

1. A €50,000 investment into the equity capital of a Latvian company, plus a €10,000 contribution to the state budget.

2. Purchase €250,000 worth of "special-purpose interest-free bonds," plus a €38,000 to the state budget.

3. Invest €280,000 into the "subordinated capital of a Latvian bank for a period of five years," plus a €25,000 contribution to the state budget.

Antigua and Barbuda golden passport: $100,000 minimum investment required

Saint John's, Antigua And Barbuda Maria Ehrlich / EyeEm via Getty Images

There are four ways to qualify for Antigua and Barbuda's citizenship by investment program, according to the official government website.

The least expensive option is a $100,000 donation to the country's National Development Fund. Alternatively, applicants can donate $150,000 to the University of the West Indies.

Applicants also can invest in "designated, officially approved real estate" worth at least $400,000, which comes with a $30,000 processing fee.

The program's final and most expensive option is to invest at least $1.5 million into an approved business on the island, along with a $30,000 fee.

Dominica golden passport: $100,000 minimum investment required

Roseau, the capital of Dominica, an independent island republic in the Caribbean Sea. Westend61/Getty Images

There are two ways to qualify for the Caribbean island of Dominica's citizenship by investment program, according to the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica.

1. Donate $100,000 to the island's Economic Development Fund.

2. Purchase $200,000 worth of real estate in an approved development.

St. Lucia golden passport: $100,000 donation required

Aerial photo of the village Canaries on the Caribbean island St. Lucia. Westend61

St. Lucia, a volcanic island located in the eastern Caribbean, offers four different investment options in exchange for citizenship, according to the Investment Migration Council.

The least expensive option is a $100,000 donation to the island's National Economic Fund. Applicants who prefer to invest in real estate can purchase property worth at least $300,000, which cannot be sold for five years.

Additionally, you can invest a minimum of $3.5 million in an "approved enterprise project," which range from restaurants and cruise ports to universities and transportation infrastructure. The projects must create at least three permanent jobs in the local economy.

The final option is to invest a minimum of $500,000 in government bonds, which is currently discounted 50% under the COVID-19 relief program.

Grenada golden passport: $150,000 minimum investment required

Magazine Beach, near Maca Bana Villas, Point Salines in Grenada. Holger Leue/Getty Images

Grenada, an island nation in the West Indies, offers two qualifying options for its citizenship by investment program, according to the official government website:

1. $150,000 contribution to the National Transformation Fund, which finances projects in various industries including tourism, agriculture, and alternative energy

2. Purchase a property worth at least $220,000, which cannot be sold for four years.

St. Kitts and Nevis golden passport: $150,000 minimum contribution required

Waterfront Basseterre main settlement on St Kitts Caribbean island Andrew Woodley/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

There are three ways to qualify for St. Kitts and Nevis citizenship by investment program, according to the official government website.

The first option is to donate $150,000 to the Sustainable Growth Fund, which was launched in 2018 to promote growth in various sectors including healthcare, education, alternative energy, climate change and resilience, and the promotion of indigenous entrepreneurship.

Alternatively, applicants can choose to contribute $175,000 toward the program's Alternative Investment Option.

The third and final option is to invest in an approved real estate project with a value of at least $200,000.

North Macedonia golden passport: €200,000 minimum investment required

Sunset over the hills in town of Veles, Macedonia. Kirill Rudenko/Getty Images

There are two options to purchase citizenship in North Macedonia, according to Henley & Partners:

1. Invest €200,000 in a private investment fund.

2. Invest €400,000 in "new facilities" excluding restaurants or shopping centers that create at least 10 local jobs.

Portugal golden visa: €250,000 minimum donation required

Funchal, Madeira. Getty

Portugal's golden visa program is one of the most popular investor visas among wealthy Americans, multiple investment migration firms previously told Insider.

There are eight distinct investment options, according to Portugal's federal immigration agency: