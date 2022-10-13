These former went out with a bang after claiming they were wrongfully terminated by the company — and they are going viral for their last words.

Alayna (@diaryofawimpyalayna) and another by the name of Kisha Kaos (@kaotickisha) took to with videos claiming they were let go by the retailer without proper cause.

In Alayna's snippet, which has been viewed 49,700 times, she shared a voice recording of someone informing her that she had been "terminated," followed by a clip of her destroying a display of folded piles of jeans. In the comments, she said she worked on the display for three hours and was let go as soon as she was done. As viewers saw her leaving the store, she had some choice words for "Lisa."

As for Kisha, she uploaded a video of herself moments after being let go, with a man who seems to be the bearer of bad news in the shot. She said she was fired after "exceeding some type of policy," to which the man could be heard saying she had poor attendance. From the look on her face, she appears to disagree with the claim and proceeded to pose with peace signs during her exit. The video has since been viewed 452,700 times.

In the comments section of both respective videos, viewers shared similar experiences of what they claimed was wrongful from Walmart, with one alleging they were fired after having COVID and another saying they were accused of theft.

Their dramatic exits come after Walmart laid off 200 corporate roles in August, per Business Insider. And before that, they said they would be dealing with their "overstaffing" issue after overcompensating for staffing shortages amid the COVID-19 pandemic during a May earnings call.