TikTok'ers Go Viral for Dramatic Exits After Claiming They Were 'Wrongfully Fired' from Walmart
Their terminations follow Walmart's "overstaffing" issue to make up for shortages amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
These former Walmart employees went out with a bang after claiming they were wrongfully terminated by the company — and they are going viral for their last words.
Alayna (@diaryofawimpyalayna) and another by the name of Kisha Kaos (@kaotickisha) took to TikTok with videos claiming they were let go by the retailer without proper cause.
In Alayna's snippet, which has been viewed 49,700 times, she shared a voice recording of someone informing her that she had been "terminated," followed by a clip of her destroying a display of folded piles of jeans. In the comments, she said she worked on the display for three hours and was let go as soon as she was done. As viewers saw her leaving the store, she had some choice words for "Lisa."
@diaryofawimpyalayna once again, you lisa #walmart #fired #foryoupage ♬ Let's Groove - Earth, Wind & Fire
As for Kisha, she uploaded a video of herself moments after being let go, with a man who seems to be the bearer of bad news in the shot. She said she was fired after "exceeding some type of policy," to which the man could be heard saying she had poor attendance. From the look on her face, she appears to disagree with the claim and proceeded to pose with peace signs during her exit. The video has since been viewed 452,700 times.
@kaotickisha
Oooh my ass bout to be crying later on♬ original sound - Kisha kaos
In the comments section of both respective videos, viewers shared similar experiences of what they claimed was wrongful termination from Walmart, with one alleging they were fired after having COVID and another saying they were accused of theft.
Their dramatic exits come after Walmart laid off 200 corporate roles in August, per Business Insider. And before that, they said they would be dealing with their "overstaffing" issue after overcompensating for staffing shortages amid the COVID-19 pandemic during a May earnings call.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
When His Grandfather's Farm Was Destroyed By an Invasive Plant, This 17-Year-Old Entrepreneur Came Up With an AI-Powered Solution
-
Avoid Nightmare Employers and Scams By Job-Searching Like a Journalist
-
Be the CEO of Your Personal Life in 7 Simple Steps
-
This Curly Hair Expert Now 'Cuts' Hair Online Only — And Says She Is Making More Money Than She Ever Did in a Salon
-
How to Craft the Perfect Recipe for Persuasive Storytelling in Your Presentations
-
This Founder Needed to Pivot — Hard — After a Cancer Diagnosis. Now, Her Bootstrapped Makeup Brand Is On Track to Be in 600 JC Penney Stores.
-
Inflation Is Impacting Some Franchisees More Than Others, But All Are Hurting