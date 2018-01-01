Join the leader in the non-medical senior care industry. Home Instead Senior Care provides services designed for seniors who need just a little help to live independently.

Initial franchising fee $55,000

A Rewarding and Personally Fulfilling Franchise Opportunity

Home Instead Senior Care Franchise

Welcome to Home Instead Senior Care. We invite you to join our network of more than 1,000 independently owned and operated franchises providing in-home companionship and care services to seniors around the world. Our owners are individuals with a passion for helping seniors and a desire to make a difference. If you’re looking for a business that has a powerful brand name, relatively low start-up costs, growth potential, unprecedented corporate support and a most gratifying career path, then read on.

Leading the Way in At-Home Senior Care

An innovator in eldercare since 1994, Home Instead Senior Care has quickly become one of the world’s largest and most trusted names in the industry. In 2018, Franchise Business Review named Home Instead Senior Care Best In Category for the third year in a row. We are proud to have created a caring Home Office culture and a successful systematic approach to help seniors live independently at home. This is truly a rewarding and meaningful business.

Explosive Industry Growth and a Vast Market Demand

The Wall Street Journal calls Home Instead Senior Care one of America’s top 25 high-performing franchises in part because a rapidly aging population creates exciting business opportunities. Consider these facts:

Before 2020, people aged 65 and older will outnumber children under age 5 for the first time in human history.

By 2050, the 65+ global population will be more than double that of the world’s youngest citizens.

90% of seniors express the desire to continue living at home for as long as possible.

While we have more than 1,000 franchises worldwide, the rising demand for senior home health services means there are plenty of franchise territories available both within the U.S. and Canada as well as master franchise opportunities internationally



Here’s a quick summary of why we are so highly ranked in owner satisfaction.

The most recognized and respected brand in the industry

Belief in dignity and respect for our clients, our CAREGivers SM and our colleagues

and our colleagues Unrivaled Home Office support

No healthcare or homecare experience is necessary

Freedom to set your own schedule

Exclusive, protected territories

A tested and proven approach

Technical support available 24/7

Training at our world headquarters

Cutting-edge marketing materials

National advertising campaigns

Complete materials start-up kit

A strong Internet presence

Unequalled Support from an Experienced Home Office Team of More Than 150

From new owner training … to business development … to 24/7 technical support, our comprehensive services are designed to help you succeed. With Home Instead Senior Care’s proven business system and knowledgeable staff at the Home Office you can confidently set up your business and begin recruiting CAREGivers and clients, following the same model used by hundreds of other successful Home Instead Senior Care owners around the world.



Home Instead Senior Care Franchise Fees Provide you with:

A lot! First and foremost, you'll get the credibility and brand awareness associated with the Home Instead Senior Care name. You can avoid many of the costs and frustrations that come with the trial-and-error of starting a new business because you'll be working with a proven business model right from the start. From the beginning you can confidently recruit CAREGivers℠ and clients following the same model used by hundreds of other Home Instead Senior Care owners. Your franchise fee also provides:

An exclusive franchise territory

Extensive new owner training at our global headquarters

A Business Performance team that provides industry-leading support 24/7

Cutting-edge marketing materials

A start-up kit of all the materials you'll need to establish your business from day one

Access to the collective intelligence of successful owners

Membership in the Home Care Association of America (HCAOA)

Research based programs and systems to get you off the ground running

Your own customizable local website

