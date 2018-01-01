Guidant Financial helps individuals secure small business funding to start, buy or grow a business. An industry leader in innovative business and franchise funding, we work with new and existing business owners to educate them on their options and create customized funding solutions. Our full suite of funding options includes 401(k) business financing, SBA small business loans and unsecured loans, as well as growth capital and other business services.

How 401(k) Business Financing Works

Quick Funding with No Tax Penalties With 401(k) business financing, you can use funds from an eligible retirement account to buy a small business or franchise without taking a taxable distribution or getting a loan. Starting your business debt-free removes the burden of having to make monthly payments as you launch your business, allowing you to be profitable sooner. Plus, 401(k) business financing doesn’t trigger an early withdrawal fee or tax penalties, so you can save for retirement while building your business. A Simple Step-by-Step Process

Guidant’s team of small business funding experts have helped more than 14,000 entrepreneurs access over $4 billion to fund a small business or franchise Debt-Free. We strive to make financing stress-free, and we take it a step further by eliminating uncertainty.

Why should you use your 401k/IRA to fund your business?

A Quicker Path to Profitability: Starting your business debt-free will lower your overhead and eliminate risking your home equity. Without loan interest to pay, you can make money sooner rather than later.

Tax-deferred Savings: Since you won't have to take a taxable distribution using this structure, you can save more for retirement.

Confidence in Your Investment: Unlike the stock market, this is an investment you can control. Essentially, you're investing in yourself — and we're betting that you're a good risk.

Peace of Mind: This tried-and-true structure is a fast, legal funding option that's been in use since the Employee Retirement Income Security Act became a law in 1974.

Customer Small Business Success Stories

From Corporate Burnout to Craft Distillery

"With Guidant Financial’s help, they used their retirement funds for the bulk of their startup capital, and then began learning the business of craft distilling." - Don P & Kent F, Dry Fly Distillery

Turning Passion into Profit

“Guidant is the perfect vehicle for small businesses to get established. We would not have been able to start our brewery without them.”- Suzy & Todd Ford, NoDa Brewing Company

A Passion for Paradise:



“I called Guidant and Guidant took care of everything.”- Mike & Chrissy Mayhew, Beach House Miracles