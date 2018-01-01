Invest in Yourself
Guidant Financial is a leader in small business financing, offering both alternative and traditional financing methods. Get pre-approved now and one of their small business experts will contact you for a free, no obligation financial consultation.
- 401K Rollovers: Get your retirement funds free of Tax Penalties.
- SBA Loans; Get up to $5 million in capital for your business.
- Portfolio Loans: Leverage your securities instead of liquidating.
- Unsecured Loans: Fast funding with no collateral required.
How 401(k) Business Financing Works
Quick Funding with No Tax Penalties
With 401(k) business financing, you can use funds from an eligible retirement account to buy a small business or franchise without taking a taxable distribution or getting a loan.
Starting your business debt-free removes the burden of having to make monthly payments as you launch your business, allowing you to be profitable sooner. Plus, 401(k) business financing doesn’t trigger an early withdrawal fee or tax penalties, so you can save for retirement while building your business.
A Simple Step-by-Step Process
Guidant’s team of small business funding experts have helped more than 14,000 entrepreneurs access over $4 billion to fund a small business or franchise Debt-Free. We strive to make financing stress-free, and we take it a step further by eliminating uncertainty.
- Apply Online
- Free Consultation
- Get Funding
- Purchase Business
- Launch Business
Why should you use your 401k/IRA to fund your business?
Customer Small Business Success Stories
From Corporate Burnout to Craft Distillery
"With Guidant Financial’s help, they used their retirement funds for the bulk of their startup capital, and then began learning the business of craft distilling." - Don P & Kent F, Dry Fly Distillery
Turning Passion into Profit
“Guidant is the perfect vehicle for small businesses to get established. We would not have been able to start our brewery without them.”- Suzy & Todd Ford, NoDa Brewing Company
A Passion for Paradise:
“I called Guidant and Guidant took care of everything.”- Mike & Chrissy Mayhew, Beach House Miracles