For over 30 years, Expedia CruiseShipCenters has been a leading seller of cruise travel. North America's largest retail travel agency franchise with over 265 locations.

Join North America’s Top Retail Travel Agency Franchise

Are you searching for a business opportunity offering the perfect balance of equity, lifestyle and fun? By owning an Expedia CruiseShipCenters franchise, you can enjoy a great lifestyle as the owner of a retail travel agency franchise and brand recognition of Expedia’s global brand and $97.5 billion in buying power. As a full-service retail travel agency your Expedia CruiseShipCenters location will offer travelers in your community a wide range of travel products along with outstanding service all at Expedia prices.

Booming Industry

People love to cruise which is why 30 Million cruisers are expected to set sail in 2019. Cruise lines recognize the growing demand for cruise vacations and continue to invest billions, with an impressive 123+ new ships planned to enter the market between now and 2026. Fueled by the baby boomer generation and an increasing appeal to younger travelers, cruisers have the highest satisfaction rate of any vacationer with an extremely high repeat rate. There’s never been a better time to join this growing industry with an Expedia franchise.

Why Expedia CruiseShipCenters?

• Build equity in a scalable retail business, backed by the largest brand in travel

• Join forces with a proven franchise system with more than 30 years of success

• Demand for expertise is growing with 70% of cruisers booking travel with a travel agent

• Be a part of a booming industry with 30 million cruisers expected to travel in 2019

• 140+ member corporate support team dedicated to helping you build out your Center and achieve your business goals

More Information

If you’re a proactive, outgoing leader who wants to build a profitable business in the exciting travel industry, find out more about Expedia Franchise opportunities in your area by submitting an information request on this page.

Financing Options:

Expedia CruiseShipCenters is an SBA approved franchise, ask us how you can leverage your retirement funds to finance your franchise. Veterans and First Responders receive a 15% discount on the Franchise Fee.

Testimonials:

“I have always dreamed of owning my own business and had extensive experience in corporate America. The support of the Expedia CruiseShipCenters franchise system allows me to capitalize on my experience while taking advantage of a proven system. I'm not left to re-invent the wheel."

Jon Harvill

Birmingham, Alabama – Franchise Owner

“The idea of a big digital company also doing brick-and-mortar locations to appeal to every segment of the market was attractive to me and I felt that it was very forward-looking. Expedia is a household name that has instant credibility and instant familiarity with our customers. That is a big differentiator from most of our competitors who don’t have a big brand for people to connect with.”

Chris Meyer

Orange County, California – Franchise Owner