Start Enjoying Your Work Life Again

Make your dream of loving what you do a reality by owning your own business. Not only can you improve your quality of life but you can also make outside fun again for your community by becoming a Mosquito Joe franchise partner.

The mosquito control industry is a high growth market, and Mosquito Joe has emerged as an industry leader with strong branding, best-in-class systems, unparalleled Corporate support, and the ability to grow rapidly nationwide. There’s never been a better time to become the hero in your area and start your own Mosquito Joe franchise than right now!

Mosquito Joe provides a service that makes outside fun again for people in your community by allowing them to enjoy their yards and eliminating the worry of mosquitoes, ticks, and fleas. Mosquito control is a service that customers are picking up readily and is in very high demand. Mosquito Joe franchise partners enjoy a high quality of life due to having the ability to shut down the business over the winter (depending on your location), and can relax and make time for the things they enjoy during the offseason. The winter months are perfect for local marketing and business development efforts to recruit customers for the next season. Many grassroots marketing efforts, such as home shows, are great for getting the word out about Mosquito Joe.

Start your own home-based business with extensive training and support from an experienced, hands on Corporate Team, with a track record in building highly successful national brands that are now “household names.” Mosquito Joe offers a tremendous opportunity for those looking to build a successful and lasting business as a recognized leader in the booming 11-billion-dollar pest control industry.

Top 10 Reasons why Mosquito Joe is the Right Business Investment

As one of the hottest new franchise opportunities in America, successful individuals like you choose Mosquito Joe for business ownership for these reasons:

Flourishing outdoor pest control industry driven by consumer demand to enjoy their outdoor spaces and concerns surrounding mosquito-borne illnesses

World-class branding and marketing makes Mosquito Joe inherently memorable

Low investment opportunity and a fast-start up

Recurring revenue model offers long-range profit potential

Home-based business offers personal, professional, and financial flexibility

Comprehensive training with ongoing support

Strong, long-lasting franchisee relationships and support

State-of-the-art customer service and back office management system

$6,000 discount for Veterans & Hometown Heroes, SBA Approved

A business you can feel good about and be proud of, centered around community and giving back

At Mosquito Joe, we prioritize the needs of our franchisees, ensuring that they have all the tools and support necessary to be successful. We offer a number of services to help them develop and grow their businesses. In addition, we encourage an atmosphere of community, so not only do we support them through Corporate initiatives, we encourage them to develop meaningful relationships that will assist them through their franchise journey with Mosquito Joe.

As a seasonal business (duration depends on the region), Mosquito Joe offer tremendous flexibility when it comes to business models and is expanding its territories across the country. Take control of your future and explore our opportunity today.

What does the ideal Mosquito Joe franchisee look like?

Overall candidates must have a desire and passion to serve customers

Strong business acumen

Excellent leadership and communication skills

Goal oriented and long term focused

Basic need to control and direct

Thrives on achieving results

Comfortable following a process

Financially sound

Likes being part of a team

Family oriented

Mosquito Joe is seeking franchise partners who are motivated, passionate, team players, ready to make a commitment to their future.

If the Mosquito Joe franchise opportunity sounds like the one for you, we'd like to hear from you by submitting the form below. (If there’s a lead submission form)

Requirements for Qualification

Potential candidates must have a minimum net worth of $350,000.

Franchise inquiries are not being accepted at this time for the following states: AR, FL, IN, MS, NC, OK, RI, SC, TX, and VA.