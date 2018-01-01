Founded in 1966, Interim HealthCare's locally owned and operated home care, hospice and medical staffing franchises have become a trusted source of care and services. With more than 300 independently owned and operated franchise locations in 43 states, Interim's independent franchisees provide non-medical, medical, hospice and healthcare staffing services to approximately 50,000 people annually.
Obtain Financial and Personal Rewards
The Interim HealthCare mission of improving lives means you have the opportunity to do well by doing good; it's rare to find a franchise that offers the combination of both financial and personal rewards. As the original home care company, we've experienced consistent growth for more than 40 years!
The Interim HealthCare franchise system offers franchisees:
- An affordable investment with multi-unit expansion potential
- Opportunity for a diversified service mix to build additional cash flow
- Comprehensive training and innovative marketing programs
- Unmatched depth of expertise in non-medical, medical, hospice and healthcare staffing services
- Alignment with a the original home care brand
As an Interim HealthCare franchisee, you can feel proud to be in a business that touches so many lives in such a positive way, each and every day. Just ask our current franchisees — they have an average tenure in our business of 18 years.
Support You Need as a Franchisee
Interim HealthCare provides the training and support you will need to successfully operate your Interim HealthCare franchise, regardless of your background or experience. Our system ensures that you will start up properly and transition quickly into effective day-to-day management and operations. Interim HealthCare's training and support includes:
- Comprehensive on-site, online and in-field training programs
- Sales and marketing support and access to an online marketing portal
- Operations expertise in franchise business operations from the industry's most experienced home care, hospice and medical staffing professionals
- Access to a Web-based information technology system that supports Interim's core franchise businesses
- Ability to network with seasoned franchisees who have licensed, Medicare Certified businesses
Fill out the information form to request additional information and learn how you can become a part of our growing healthcare team today!