Original home care franchise, offering medical, non-medical and staffing franchises. Opportunity to access multiple home care revenue streams.

Be part of a winning team with Interim HealthCare

The #1 health care franchise

Founded in 1966, Interim HealthCare's locally owned and operated home care, hospice and medical staffing franchises have become a trusted source of care and services. With more than 300 independently owned and operated franchise locations in 43 states, Interim's independent franchisees provide non-medical, medical, hospice and healthcare staffing services to approximately 50,000 people annually.

Obtain Financial and Personal Rewards

The Interim HealthCare mission of improving lives means you have the opportunity to do well by doing good; it's rare to find a franchise that offers the combination of both financial and personal rewards. As the original home care company, we've experienced consistent growth for more than 40 years!

The Interim HealthCare franchise system offers franchisees:

An affordable investment with multi-unit expansion potential

Opportunity for a diversified service mix to build additional cash flow

Comprehensive training and innovative marketing programs

Unmatched depth of expertise in non-medical, medical, hospice and healthcare staffing services

Alignment with a the original home care brand

As an Interim HealthCare franchisee, you can feel proud to be in a business that touches so many lives in such a positive way, each and every day. Just ask our current franchisees — they have an average tenure in our business of 18 years.

Support You Need as a Franchisee

Interim HealthCare provides the training and support you will need to successfully operate your Interim HealthCare franchise, regardless of your background or experience. Our system ensures that you will start up properly and transition quickly into effective day-to-day management and operations. Interim HealthCare's training and support includes:

Comprehensive on-site, online and in-field training programs

Sales and marketing support and access to an online marketing portal

Operations expertise in franchise business operations from the industry's most experienced home care, hospice and medical staffing professionals

Access to a Web-based information technology system that supports Interim's core franchise businesses

Ability to network with seasoned franchisees who have licensed, Medicare Certified businesses

Fill out the information form to request additional information and learn how you can become a part of our growing healthcare team today!