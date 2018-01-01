Pool Scouts

Pool Scouts

Pool Scouts offers pool-owners a more professional option in pool service. The Pool Scouts franchise opportunity is a low-cost, turn key franchise making it an appealing option to consider.
Business Type
Franchise
Startup Costs
$54,500 - $98,000
Can be operated from home
Yes
Can be run part-time
Yes

 

Pool Scouts is Your Ultimate Home-Based, Recurring-Revenue Business!   

Pool owners have been craving a more professional approach towards pool service and Pool Scouts is their answer. The Pool Scouts model has been built to professionalize the maintenance and service of residential and commercial pools. With state of the art technology and best in class customer service, Pool Scouts offers a new level of service. Pool Scouts is the franchise opportunity poised to make a splash in the industry.  Here are some compelling attributes: 

Approximately 10 million residential pools nationwide

  • Fast-growing franchise opportunity
  • Low franchise fee
  • Recurring revenue business
  • Home-based, seasonal business

Becoming a Pool Scouts franchise partner enables you to build a successful business serving both residential and commercial customers. Our services include weekly, bi-weekly, monthly and even one-time service visits. We also offer pool openings and closings, repairs and pool inspections.

Backed by a corporate team with over 80 years of franchise experience, Pool Scouts franchise partners receive extensive training and support.  We offer best-in-class software, powerful marketing programs, and structured call center operations to help with recruiting customers and maintaining world-class customer service. 

A Pool Scouts franchise is a seasonal business opportunity that can be run from virtually any home or office. It’s a great stand-alone business or a nice complement for someone with an existing home-based business. We are talking to motivated people to operate Pool Scouts businesses across the United States. Individual territories or area development opportunities are available. If you are looking for an add-on or full-time business, seize your territory today and take control of your future before it’s too late. Pool Scouts…Perfect Pools, Scouts Honor!

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.