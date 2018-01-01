Pool Scouts offers pool-owners a more professional option in pool service. The Pool Scouts franchise opportunity is a low-cost, turn key franchise making it an appealing option to consider.

Pool Scouts is Your Ultimate Home-Based, Recurring-Revenue Business!

Pool owners have been craving a more professional approach towards pool service and Pool Scouts is their answer. The Pool Scouts model has been built to professionalize the maintenance and service of residential and commercial pools. With state of the art technology and best in class customer service, Pool Scouts offers a new level of service. Pool Scouts is the franchise opportunity poised to make a splash in the industry. Here are some compelling attributes:

Approximately 10 million residential pools nationwide

Fast-growing franchise opportunity

Low franchise fee

Recurring revenue business

Home-based, seasonal business

Becoming a Pool Scouts franchise partner enables you to build a successful business serving both residential and commercial customers. Our services include weekly, bi-weekly, monthly and even one-time service visits. We also offer pool openings and closings, repairs and pool inspections.

Backed by a corporate team with over 80 years of franchise experience, Pool Scouts franchise partners receive extensive training and support. We offer best-in-class software, powerful marketing programs, and structured call center operations to help with recruiting customers and maintaining world-class customer service.

A Pool Scouts franchise is a seasonal business opportunity that can be run from virtually any home or office. It’s a great stand-alone business or a nice complement for someone with an existing home-based business. We are talking to motivated people to operate Pool Scouts businesses across the United States. Individual territories or area development opportunities are available. If you are looking for an add-on or full-time business, seize your territory today and take control of your future before it’s too late. Pool Scouts…Perfect Pools, Scouts Honor!