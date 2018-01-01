Pet Supplies Plus mission is to be America's favorite neighborhood pet store

Who We Are

For 30 years, Pet Supplies Plus has been a leader in the pet supplies retail industry and our mission to be America’s Favorite Neighborhood Pet Store has never wavered. We believe that while many brands come and go, one thing that will never go out of style is the love we have for our pets, the extent we will go to get them what they need and the importance of being the go-to store for expert advice and best-in-class customer experience. This belief has enabled us to grow to over 423 stores in 33 states. What makes a Pet Supplies Plus franchise opportunity even more remarkable is that a Pet Supplies Plus franchise store averages $2,358,4311 dollars annually.

Pet Supplies Plus is proud to be ranked #32 in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 and #1 for the pet industry for the fourth year in a row.

1This advertisement is not an offer to buy a franchise. An offer to buy a franchise can be made by prospectus only. Item 19 of PSP Franchising. LLC’s 2016 FDD provides that $3,187,100 is the average annual gross sales achieved by the “top third” of PSP franchisees (measured by gross sales), which consists of 55 reporting franchised stores during the measurement period beginning 1/4/15 and ending 1/2/16. Your results as new franchisee may differ. Of the 55 “top third” franchise stores, 9 reporting stores or 16% achieved exceeded the average “top third” annual gross sales.

Pet Retail Industry

By the year 2020 it is estimated that American will pay $96 billion in pet industry spending and the reports that 65% of U.S. households own a pet, which equates to 79.7 million homes. The pet supply industry has proven resilient, expanding 6.5% year-over-year even during the recession.

Ideal Candidates

Pet Supplies Plus welcomes driven entrepreneurs to join their front running team. Franchisees come from all different professional backgrounds including working for Fortune 500 companies, for the military, as multi-concept franchise owners looking to expand their business profile and as people looking for an active retirement plan.

Franchise Information

Business Established 1988 Franchising Since 1989 Total Units 423 Franchised Units 212 Initial Franchise Fee $49,900 Veteran Discount $6,000 Royalty Fee First 12 Months 2% Royalty Fee After 12 Months 3% Liquid Net Worth $250,000 Net Worth $750,000

Incentives

$6,000 discount on franchise fee for qualified veterans





