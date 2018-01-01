UFC GYM offers enhanced franchisee support and training, ensuring every partner has the best tools, process and support in the business.

Can be operated from home Yes

CAPTURE THE OPPORTUNITY Join the $26 billion fitness industry and become a part of the UFC GYM franchise community

WHY UFC GYM?

UFC GYM is for Everyone

UFC GYM is much more than just the Octagon™—it’s an environment where everyone can achieve. We offer a full-range of group conditioning and technique-focused classes, functional training, personal training, traditional martial arts coaching, plus fitness, youth and family classes, so everyone can find their fit.

World-Recognized Brand

UFC is the fastest growing sport in the world, reaching over one billion households across 152 countries. This level of brand awareness and association with the UFC brand provides an exceptional growth opportunity for UFC GYM franchises.

Our Advantage

We bring the fitness undercurrent from UFC to life. UFC is based on physical activity, discipline and dedication and we allow consumers to participate in this lifestyle though classes and programming designed to achieve their full potential in a supportive and motivating environment.

Perfect Model

Few fitness enterprises appeal to virtually all ages and skill levels, with revenue diversity from memberships, retail, and personal training. Floorplans have been optimized to apply to a variety of property sizes while maintaining a consistent experience.

LARGE AND GROWING INDUSTRY UFC GYM is a part of the rapidly expanding health and fitness sector, where growth potential is massive due to persistent positive industry trends.

DESIGNED FOR RESULTS

UFC GYM LAYOUT