UFC GYM

UFC GYM

UFC GYM offers enhanced franchisee support and training, ensuring every partner has the best tools, process and support in the business.
UFC GYM
Business Type
Franchise
Startup Costs
$295,057 - $4,912,007
Can be operated from home
Yes
Financing Available
Yes
Can be run part-time
Yes
 

CAPTURE THE OPPORTUNITY

Join the $26 billion fitness industry and become a part of the UFC GYM franchise community

 

WHY UFC GYM?

UFC GYM is for Everyone

UFC GYM is much more than just the Octagon™—it’s an environment where everyone can achieve. We offer a full-range of group conditioning and technique-focused classes, functional training, personal training, traditional martial arts coaching, plus fitness, youth and family classes, so everyone can find their fit.



World-Recognized Brand

UFC is the fastest growing sport in the world, reaching over one billion households across 152 countries. This level of brand awareness and association with the UFC brand provides an exceptional growth opportunity for UFC GYM franchises.



 

Our Advantage


 

We bring the fitness undercurrent from UFC to life. UFC is based on physical activity, discipline and dedication and we allow consumers to participate in this lifestyle though classes and programming designed to achieve their full potential in a supportive and motivating environment.



 

Perfect Model


 

Few fitness enterprises appeal to virtually all ages and skill levels, with revenue diversity from memberships, retail, and personal training. Floorplans have been optimized to apply to a variety of property sizes while maintaining a consistent experience.




 

LARGE AND GROWING INDUSTRY

UFC GYM is a part of the rapidly expanding health and fitness sector, where growth potential is massive due to persistent positive industry trends.

 

DESIGNED FOR RESULTS

 

UFC GYM LAYOUT

  • Check-In Lounge / Retail
  • Turf Training Area
  • Bag Rack
  • Cardiovascular Training
  • Restroom/Changing Area
  • Starting at 3,000 Square Feet
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.