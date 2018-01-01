ClimbZone Franchising

Our Mission Is to Create A Family-Friendly Atmosphere Where Parents and Children Can Enjoy Indoor Rock Climbing Together — Challenging the Body and Exciting the Senses.

At ClimbZone, children at heart can climb to the top of Jack's giant beanstalk, negotiate an enormous spider web, reach for the stars aboard our giant space rocket, rise to the top of the Empire State Building, scale the ancient bones of a T-Rex, or look each of the Presidents on Mt. Rushmore in the eye.

UNIQUE FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT

This unique family-focused climbing center concept was brought from New Zealand — where it has been incredibly popular since its launch in 2008 — to the United States. The first US climbing center was opened in Laurel, Maryland in 2014.

The ClimbZone ArtZone!

The stand-out feature of ClimbZone is the climbing walls themselves, as each of the walls is truly a work of art.

Visually stimulating with vibrant colors that have the most incredible hand-crafted painting.



Each of our 75 walls is individually themed, with customers scaling custom-designed walls that replicate amazing adventure scenes from King Kong® to Mount Rushmore.



Designed to allow children of all ages to push themselves to their personal limits.



Fun as well as secure – our hydraulic auto-belay system means that climbers can take control of their descent, returning to the ground without relying on another person.



Parents continually tell us about the joy they experience when their children have faced an apparently insurmountable obstacle and overcome the obstacle through their own desire to succeed.

REACH NEW HEIGHTS

THE WORKOUT WITH A DIFFERENCE – A venue where parents can interact with their children while promoting a healthier lifestyle.

All WEATHER. ALL AGES. ALL EXCITING! – Truly is the most unique family entertainment center ever created.

THE CLIMBZONE ARTZONE – The talented team at ClimbZone has been inspired by themes from national landmarks, children's stories and even prehistoric dinosaurs to create walls that can be a challenge – but also help to increase a climber's confidence and improve coordination.

ENCOURAGING SUCCESS – Because we make the walls in our affiliated production facility, we can also create region-specific walls for your ClimbZone location. Our expert team will work with you to decide which of the popular walls from our core selection to include and then suggest new walls that can be unique to your business.

UNIQUE AUTO-BELAY SYSTEM – This hydraulic system means that climbers can take control of their descent, returning to the ground without relying on another person. This system also minimizes waiting times for walls, as climbers can complete their climb independently and move efficiently to the next wall.

FAMILIES LOVE OUR CENTER – There is a large and growing demand for family focused, active entertainment. ClimbZone provides a fun-focused destination in an all-weather, safe and exciting environment for anyone, ages 2 or 72, to develop abilities and increase self-confidence.

ACTIVE, FUN & CHALLENGING – At your ClimbZone location, you can show your customers how climbing can be a great workout – as they are pulling and pushing their own body weight, they gain strength in a natural, healthier way – and have fun at the same time!

Join the Revolution of Indoor Family Entertainment!

Join the ClimbZone franchise system and bring this distinctive and popular recreation concept to other communities around the US. We have developed excellence in our safety systems, customer service, climbing technology and operational processes, to optimize operating growth potential. Best of all, we are ready to share our knowledge with you.

If you’re an enterprising person, looking to climb into an awesome future, fill out the form or click the orange button to “Get Free Info” — and take a step toward climbing to new heights with your own ClimbZone Franchise!

What Our Customers Have to Say

“It is like going to an art museum that you can climb the walls. Love love love all the color! Safety is their priority.” – Karen Nicole Thomas

“This place is awesome! 8-year-old birthday party was a blast, kids had a great time! Never seen anything like it.” – Lisa Ogilvie-Barr

“That moment of “Mom! Do you see what I did?!” and that look on their face... just totally awesome seeing that amount of confidence on your child’s face.”