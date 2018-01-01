Outdoor pest control is experiencing lightning fast growth and Mosquito Hunters franchise owners are buzzing with excitement. We are poised to grow rapidly nationwide and have prime markets available today for development.

Outdoor pest control is experiencing lightning fast growth and Mosquito Hunters franchise owners are buzzing with excitement. We are poised to grow rapidly nationwide and have prime markets available today for development. In-house financing available to help with first year cash flow for qualified prospects. Veteran, first responder and minority discounts also available. If you are looking for a prosperous bolt-on or a flexible full-time business with a strong recurring revenue stream and fabulous retention rates, look no further.

The outdoor pest control industry is a high growth market, and Mosquito Hunters combines strong branding and best-in-class systems to give our Franchise Owners the ability to grow rapidly.

As health concerns surrounding mosquitoes continue to grow, especially with recent news of the Zika and West Nile Virus, the need for mosquito control becomes ever more apparent.

That’s where we come in. Mosquito Hunters makes mosquito control affordable, effective, and environmentally-responsible too. By focusing on building client relationships, we provide mosquito control services guaranteed by our Client Happiness Promise.

For owners, we provide corporate driven lead generation, a national sales and support call center to help you manage growth and give you the ability to run an office from your home to help manage overhead and cut down fixed cost. There has never been a better time to start your own Mosquito Hunters franchise than right now!

Both residential and commercial locations are investing in enhancing their outdoor living areas. Our goal is to help our customers take their yards back with environmentally-responsible treatments. We are always pet and kid friendly, but never mosquito, tick and flea friendly! Take advantage of prime open territories today and start taking control of your future.

As a Mosquito Hunter franchisee, you have a wide array of possible customers including:

Home Owners

HOA’s

Apartment/Condo Complexes

Open-air restaurants

Parks/Playgrounds

Hotels

Outdoor Events

Retirement Communities

Daycares

Golf Courses

Schools

Municipalities

Start your own business with extensive training and support from an experienced team with a track record of building a highly successful national home services brand that is now a "household name." Mosquito Hunters provides a service that improves the quality of life for people in your community by allowing them to enjoy their yards and eliminating the worry of mosquitoes, fleas, and ticks. Mosquito Hunters offers a tremendous opportunity for those looking to build a successful, recession-resistant and recurring revenue business in the booming multi-billion-dollar pest control industry.

Top 10 Reasons Why Mosquito Hunters is the Right Business Investment

As one of the hottest new franchise opportunities in America, successful individuals like you choose Mosquito Hunters for business ownership for various reasons:

• Exploding outdoor pest control market driven by an increased concern surrounding mosquito-borne illnesses

• Low investment opportunity: 69K-82K

• Extensive training and support

• $10,000 discount for Veterans, First Responders & Minorities

• In-house financing for half of initial investment to help with first year cash flow

• Home-based business offers personal, professional, and financial flexibility

• Recurring revenue business offers long-range profit potential

• World class branding and marketing makes Mosquito Hunters inherently memorable

• State-of-the-art customer service and back office management system

• Well-funded franchisor poised for rapid growth nationwide

Ideal Candidate

We're looking for franchise partners who are motivated and ready to make a commitment to their future and the future of Mosquito Hunters.

This is a great opportunity for someone looking to add a home-based or seasonal business to their portfolio as well as someone with customer service experience looking to bring a much-needed offering to their community.

The ideal candidate for Mosquito Hunters is energetic with strong interpersonal skills. We are looking for business minded individuals that appreciate rapid response, superior customer service and have a passion to make their community a safer and healthier place to live.

Mosquito Hunters exists to help our residential & commercial clients enjoy their leisure time more by keeping the mosquitoes, fleas, and ticks at bay. With Mosquito Hunters, you can build a business based on providing a service that improves the quality of life for people and pets in your community, utilizing both all-natural and synthetic products - again and again and again. We strive to protect families, businesses, and communities from these “equal opportunity” pests.