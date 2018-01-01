YogaSix is a modern take on an ancient practice where we believe that everyone deserves the experience of yoga by connecting you to a practice that is energizing, empowering, and fun.

YOGASIX FRANCHISE OPPORTUNITY JOIN US IN SHARING A NEW APPROACH TO YOGA

YOGASIX FRANCHISE

Yoga created boutique fitness as we know it. At YogaSix we are changing the way people think and experience yoga. In yoga, every day is different, but there is always room to learn, grow and keep seeing results. The more we learn, the stronger we get, the better we feel physically and mentally. Yoga is a mental practice as much as it is physical. Our yoga and fitness classes allow our members to define their own success, from one day to the next - to customize their practice. We help members connect to themselves in a way that is energizing, empowering, and fun. With an established and loyal following, YogaSix is a modernized yoga brand that promotes accessibility and is poised for nationwide adoption.

WHY OWN A YOGASIX STUDIO

FIRST MOVER ADVANTAGE

With a proven concept in a number of competitive markets, YogaSix has extensive market potential - be the first to bring YogaSix’s truly unique and modern approach to Yoga to your local market!

We believe extensive training drives your success - from lease negotiation to build out, recruitment to finance, and sales & marketing to sustainable business, you’ll be supported every step of the way!

Our franchise model provides a completely scalable business, allowing you to determine your own success. Leverage development costs and national vendor relationships to launch your studio successfully.

Enjoy a low-cost entry, a recurring revenue model, truly exceptional EBITDA margins and the confidence in our team that has more than 25 years of experience in fitness franchising.

Our Values Speak Directly To Your Journey With YogaSix

FUN Bring the 'fun' back into your career - define your own joy

ENERGETIC Bring new life and a thrilling new approach to yoga to your community

CONFIDENT With the modality that defined boutique fitness and a team with 25 years in fitness franchising, enjoy the confidence that our franchise model and support can create a thriving YogaSix studio.

ACCEPTING Build an empowered, connected and welcoming community well beyond your studio walls.

What we look for in a Partner

We're looking for franchise owners who are outgoing and have sales, marketing, and/or management experience, and who are results oriented with a real passion for our brand and our mission to bring a new approach to yoga to market. A person who can build relationships, lead a team, and who has the motivation to excel!

Next Steps

Learn more about YogaSix and how to bring it to your market! Fill out the request form and one of our YogaSix representatives will get back with you shortly.